Healthcare Project Gets Million Dollar Gift

A million dollar gift is another shot in the arm to the new Salina Family Healthcare expanded facility which will enhance its integrated medical, dental, eye care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services.

According to Salina Family Healthcare, the $1 million philanthropic pledge from the Walker family will help fund the construction of the organization’s new state-of-the-art facility at 1001 Edison Place.

“This extraordinary act of generosity comes from a family whose roots in Salina run deep,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, CEO of SFHC. “They understand firsthand the importance of accessible, integrated care and the unique challenges rural communities face. Their support reflects a belief that everyone, regardless of background or income, deserves excellent healthcare.”

“We are honored to contribute to this important community project,” said Guy Walker. The $1 million gift from the Walker family brings SFHC even closer to its local fundraising goal and builds on a wave of early momentum generated by contributions from the Augustine Family and Salina Regional Health Center. The broader $55 million project total will allow SFHC to significantly expand its integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and pharmacy services while also growing the capacity of the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program, one of Kansas’s most critical rural workforce pipelines.

Building a Healthier Future Together

With construction planning well underway, SFHC invites individuals, families, and businesses across the region to join the campaign and be part of building a healthier Salina and a healthier Kansas.

“We are beyond grateful! Every gift matters,” said Dr. Kraft. “Each contribution is a statement of belief in the power of community-based healthcare.”

To learn more about the project visit https://salinahealth.org/donate or learn how you can support the Healthy Salina, Healthy Kansas campaign, please contact Maddie Chandler at [email protected]

Salina Family Healthcare Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and outreach services to residents of Salina and surrounding communities, regardless of insurance status or income. SFHC also operates the Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program, preparing future physicians to serve rural Kansas. https://salinahealth.org