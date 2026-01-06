Hays Police Investigating Pedestrian Death

Police in Hays are investigating a case involving the death of a pedestrian.

According to the City of Hays, at 5:46 p.m. Jan. 3, the Hays Police Department was notified of an injury accident in the 1400 block of Hall St.

Officers arrived on scene to find citizens assisting a pedestrian that had been struck by a car while crossing Hall Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle driving northbound on Hall Street struck the pedestrian, an 82-year-old Hays resident, while he was crossing Hall Street in the crosswalk near 15th Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The pedestrian received emergency treatment at the scene and was transported to HaysMed, 2220 Canterbury Dr., where he was subsequently life-watched to a Wichita trauma center.

The man died during the transport and the aircraft was rerouted to Great Bend.

The accident scene was processed by the Hays Police Department, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Hays Police Department Detective Dave Gillan at (785) 625-1030.