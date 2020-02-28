Haven sweeps Vikings on Senior night

The Haven Wildcats came to Smoky Valley and swept a double header. In girls action a close 1st quarter saw Haven take a 7-6 lead and extended it to 19-13 at the half. In the 3rd quarter Haven added to their lead outscoring Smoky Valley 10-4. The 4th quarter belonged to the Vikings but it was not enough and they fell to the Wildcats 41-33. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 18.

In boys action Haven raced to a 17-9 first quarter lead as the Vikings turned it over too many times. Haven led 31-20 at the half but the Vikings battled back in the 3rd quarter closing it to 7 45-38 on a Karson Pihl 3 at the buzzer but Haven answered right back racing to a 61-45 lead and ended up winning by the final margin of 73-55. Jacques led all scorers with 33 Roper added 21 for Haven. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 17 Trey Kennedy added 14.

Sub state begins Monday with repeat matchups at Haven

Don Bengtson