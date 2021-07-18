Harvey leads O’s to series win over Royals

“[Starting catcher Austin Wynns] said we’re going to six today,” Harvey said. “I guess he had a good feeling … I came in today and I put in my mind that I was starting over. Really trying to go out there and flip the switch on such a poor first half. Having those four days off to just recharge and see the family, and spend some really quality time with loved ones, it definitely helps. Definitely get your mind back into a better place where it’s easy to flip the switch.”