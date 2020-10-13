Hardacre named KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2020

Coming off a huge match against the Tabor Bluejays, Kansas Wesleyan’s Elizabeth Hardacre (SO/Kensington, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is nominated and selected by a group of conference sports information directors.

Hardacre had a great week defensively, averaging 1.25 blocks per set on the week. She had five blocks against Bethany, and added three more and then in the sweep of previous conference-unbeaten Tabor, Hardacre had seven total blocks, which included four solo blocks as KWU rallied from a 24-18 deficit in the third set to win 27-25.

The Coyotes are 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the KCAC and head to Ottawa on Tuesday to take on the Braves at 3 p.m. at Wilson Field House.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/12

October 13, 2020 9:18 am

Randalle earns KCAC Football Offensive Player...

October 12, 2020 12:56 pm

Moya’s hat trick sends KWU to 6-3 win o...

October 11, 2020 7:19 pm

KWU VB Uses Miracle comeback to beat Tabor, s...

 7:17 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Hardacre named KCAC Volleyball Defe...

Coming off a huge match against the Tabor Bluejays, Kansas Wesleyan's Elizabeth Hardacre (SO/Kensi...

October 13, 2020 Comments

Kansas Obesity Rates Top 35%

Kansas News

October 13, 2020

Stolen Vehicle Involved in Hit and ...

Top News

October 13, 2020

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

October 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Obesity Rates Top ...
October 13, 2020Comments
Zoo Welcomes New Rhino
October 13, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Scholarship Co...
October 13, 2020Comments
28 New Saline County COVI...
October 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH