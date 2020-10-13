Hardacre named KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week

Coming off a huge match against the Tabor Bluejays, Kansas Wesleyan’s Elizabeth Hardacre (SO/Kensington, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is nominated and selected by a group of conference sports information directors.

Hardacre had a great week defensively, averaging 1.25 blocks per set on the week. She had five blocks against Bethany, and added three more and then in the sweep of previous conference-unbeaten Tabor, Hardacre had seven total blocks, which included four solo blocks as KWU rallied from a 24-18 deficit in the third set to win 27-25.

The Coyotes are 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the KCAC and head to Ottawa on Tuesday to take on the Braves at 3 p.m. at Wilson Field House.