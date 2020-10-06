Hanna, Monson earn KCAC Volleyball Player of the Week honors

A pair of Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball players have been selected as Kansas Conference Volleyball Players of the Week. Cortney Hanna (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) was chosen as Setter of the Week and Emily Monson (SO/Cheney, Kan.) was chosen as Defender of the Week for their efforts for the Coyotes last week.

Wesleyan returned to the court for the first time since September 12 on Saturday, taking on Friends and Southwestern in a triangular event in Winfield. The Coyotes went 2-0, sweeping both opponents, to open conference play with a 2-0 record, while improving to 5-3 overall.

Hanna earned her second KCAC Setter of the Week honor this season. With the Coyotes running a 5-1 offense this weekend, she averaged 10.33 assists per set for six sets in a pair of sweep wins over Southwestern and Friends. In both matches she had 31 assists. She also added three kills against Friends and a kill against Southwestern. She also had three total service aces and averaged 2.17 digs per set as well.

Earning her third KCAC Defender of the Week award this season, Emily Monson continued to get it done defensively for the Coyotes. After getting back on the court after three weeks of not playing (September 12), Monson anchored Wesleyan’s back row, leading the Coyotes to two wins in Saturday’s triangular. She averaged 5.17 digs per set in six sets, including 20 digs against Friends and 11 against Southwestern. Monson also had a perfect passing percentage, not committing a receiving error in 39 attempts. She also averaged 1.00 aces per set, recording five aces against Friends and one against Southwestern.

Hanna, Monson and the rest of the Coyotes will welcome the Bethany Swedes to Mabee Arena on Wednesday in a Kansas Conference match-up. The varsity match will begin at around 7 p.m., following the junior varsity match.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest will be issued to the KWU campus community per KWU Athletics’ ticketing procedures. All available seats in Graves Family Sports Complex are accounted for, and no walk-up ticket sales are available.

Fans that cannot attend the game in person, can watch live online on the Coyote Sports Network, at kwucoyotes.com.