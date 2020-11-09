Hanna and Monson earn KCAC Volleyball weekly honors

Kansas Wesleyan’s Cortney Hanna (SO/Lawrence, Kan.) and Emily Monson (SO/Cheney, Kan.) were named as the KCAC Volleyball Setter and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their efforts in matches last week for the Coyotes. The pair were selected for their performances from Nov. 2-8 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Hanna was nothing short of impressive for the Coyotes to close out the fall portion of KWU’s schedule. Captaining KWU’s 6-2 offense, she averaged an impressive 6.29 assists per set, helping KWU go 2-0 in the weekend triangular. She also averaged 1.86 digs per set. This is the third time this season that Hanna has received the KCAC Volleyball Setter of the Week award.

Monson had a great week for the Coyotes on defense. She averaged 5.71 digs per set in a pair of KWU wins over Bethel and York. She had 18 digs against Bethel, and added 22 against York. She also had a .976 passing percentage, with only one receiving error in 41 attempts. Monson also averaged .57 aces per set. This is Monson’s fifth KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week award this season.

KWU wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule on Saturday, defeated York and Bethel in a triangular. The Coyotes will head into the spring portion of the schedule, which is slated to begin at the end of January.