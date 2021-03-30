Salina, KS

Handel’s Messiah on KSAL

Jeff GarretsonMarch 30, 2021

A small audience will be on hand Sunday at Presser Hall to enjoy the Bethany Oratorio Society’s full performance of Handel’s Messiah this Easter Sunday.

Singers will be seated on the floor of the auditorium – while musicians will populate the stage, all socially distanced to ensure safety protocols for Covid-19.

Conductor, Dr. Mark Lucas tells KSAL News that the audience will ring the performers from high atop the balcony Sunday afternoon as the sound streams toward the roof.

Dr. Lucas says even with a reduced amount of performers and singers wearing special masks, he’s been impressed with product.

 

The entire performance will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 1150 KSAL beginning at 2:45pm on Sunday, April 4th and hosted by Clarke Sanders.

More information on Handel’s Messiah at Bethany College as well as a link to a livestream of the performance can be found at https://www.messiahfestival.org

Photos courtesy Bethany College

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

