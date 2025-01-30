Hamm, Inc. wins 2024 Governor’s Land Award

Hamm, Inc. received the 2024 Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award from the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation.

According to the agency, this award recognizes companies that excel in implementing mined land reclamation and convey a positive image of mining in Kansas; Hamm was recognized for their reclamation work on the Onaga, Kansas, rock quarry site. For this project, over two million tons of rock was mined and 48 acres fully restored in under four years. This property utilized an important natural resource to support a renewable energy project and was then restored to maintain the spirit of the native Kansas prairie.

The Onaga quarry was mined for the Cottonwood and Neva Limestone members of the Grenola Limestone Formation. These limestone units provided quality construction aggregate to a large renewable energy wind farm project in the area. The reclamation project restored the topography to a naturally sloping condition, shaped the topographic surface so water can be retained, and restored the remainder of disturbed areas to native grasslands. The property is now a mixture of a flowing native grassland prairie, wetland flora and fauna, and cattle grazing. A pond has also been established which now supports wetland habitat and is an important source of water for the landowner’s cattle business.

Hamm, Inc. is based in Perry, Kansas; it operates 16 aggregate quarries across the state and has over 500 employees.

