Hamlin Wins Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Race

(Kansas City, KS) — Denny Hamlin held off Brad Keselowski to win the NASCAR Cup race last night at Kansas Speedway.

It was his second straight win at Kansas Speedway and his fifth triumph this season. Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Eric Jones fifth.

There were no spectators at the track after an estimated 20-thousand fans attended each of the last two NACAR races at Texas and Tennessee.

Tonight, the KC track will host the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 and the ARCA Menards Series Kansas 150.