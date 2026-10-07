Hamilton to Host Salina Event

Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton will host a campaign stop in Salina on Thursday. He will host an event beginning at 1:45 PM Red Fern Booksellers downtown.

According to organizers, the event gives local residents a chance to meet Hamilton and discuss key issues facing Kansas as the Senate race enters its final weeks.

Hamilton’s visit comes as recent polling shows a dead heat against incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. A poll released on October 4 showed both candidates tied at 45% among likely voters.

There has not been a Democratic U.S. Senator from Kansas dating back to 1932.