Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

Halstead dominates Smoky Valley

Don BengtsonSeptember 4, 2020

The state ranked Halstead Dragons came to Smoky Valley and scored early and often behind 264 yards rushing from Lakin Farmer to defeat the Vikings in their home opener 46-0.

Farmer’s first score came at the 9:23 mark of the first quarter when he broke a 54 yard run around right end to put the Dragons up 8-0 following a Cameron Kohr 2-point conversion. On the ensuing possession, Farmer struck again, on the first play of the possession with an 87 yard scamper to put the Dragons up 16-0 at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter. The Dragons, and Farmer, weren’t done yet in the quarter as he intercepted a Jake Lucas pass and ran it back 57 yards for his third score of the night. Farmer added two more scores on the night, one in the 2nd quarter on a 64 yard run to put Halstead up 32-0 at the half following the 2-point conversion by Chandler Drake.

Farmer then struck again with his final score of the night on a 31 yard run with 9:00 remaining in the third quarter to put Halstead up 38-0. Farmer added one more interception of Jake Lucas to his game totals to put together a very strong opening night performance. Halstead added another touchdown in the fourth quarter from a Kaleb Wise 37 yard run to wrap up the scoring.

Halstead rushed for 346 total yards and put up a total of 375 yards compared to 120 yards for the Smoky Valley Vikings. The Vikings got 61 yards rushing from Trystan Stambaugh on 9 carries and Haven Lysell-Stewart added 30 yards receiving to go with a team high 5.5 tackles. The Vikings will be in action again next week at home against the Haven Wildcats.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 8/28-30

August 30, 2020 8:29 pm

Three Area Volleyball Teams Mentioned in KVA ...

August 26, 2020 1:30 pm

2020 High School Football Tour – Smoky Vall...

August 21, 2020 3:15 pm

USD 400 Gifts Replacement Turf & Costs T...

May 21, 2020 1:44 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Halstead dominates Smoky Valley

The state ranked Halstead Dragons came to Smoky Valley and scored early and often behind 264 yards r...

September 4, 2020 Comments

COVID-19 Cases at Two Salina School...

COVID-19 Top News

September 4, 2020

19 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

September 4, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/5

Sports News

September 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Launches Effort to...
September 4, 2020Comments
Motorcycle Stolen; Later ...
September 4, 2020Comments
Wildcats Encouraged to St...
September 4, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Stolen Car From R...
September 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH