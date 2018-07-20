Salina, KS

Half Billion Dollars in Weekend Lottery Jackpots

Todd PittengerJuly 20, 2018

Lottery players in Kansas have an opportunity to win over a half billion dollars in jackpot prizes this weekend.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing kicks off the weekend with a jackpot worth an estimated $422 million, including a cash option of $254.8 million.  This is the 6th largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history.

In Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, any player who matches all numbers will win or share a jackpot estimated at $130 million, with a cash option of $79.3 million.

The Lotto America jackpot has been climbing since being won in Iowa on May 5th. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $5.2 million, with a cash option of $3.17 million.

The estimated Super Kansas Cash jackpot for Saturday is $1.78 million. The jackpot has been on the rise since January 10, 2018, after an Overland Park player claimed a Super Kansas Cash jackpot worth $356,873.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

