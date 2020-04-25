Hakeem Adeniji Selected in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football’s Hakeem Adeniji was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 180th overall pick of the sixth round on Saturday afternoon. Adeniji becomes the first KU offensive lineman drafted since 2012, when Tanner Hawkinson was also selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round.

Adeniji, a native of Garland, Texas, concluded his Jayhawk career by tying the school record in consecutive games started, starting all 48 games of his collegiate career on the offensive line. Adeniji was also selected as a team captain in 2019, as voted on by the team.

“We couldn’t be happier for Hakeem. He’s a great young man who was a leader on and off the field for our program. I look forward to watching his NFL career progress with the Bengals. He will provide some positional flexibility and can play multiple positions along the offensive line and has what it takes to play in the National Football League for a long time,” Head Coach Les Miles said.

In 2019, Adeniji took home All-Big 12 first team honors for the first time in his career. He helped pave the way for KU’s most productive offensive output in 10 years, averaging 377.3 yards per game, including three games with more than 500 yards of total offense.

In addition to earning first-team honors, Adeniji earned an honorable mention nod for Offensive Lineman of the Year, and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, awarded to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman.

Following his outstanding senior season, Adeniji was invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Adeniji impressed NFL scouts at the Combine and at the Kansas football Pro Day, earning pre-draft meetings with several teams. Adeniji also represented KU at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

In addition to his success on the field, Adeniji excelled off the field, being named a candidate for the Senior CLASS award, and was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in each of the last three years.