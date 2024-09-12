H.O.A. Week 2 Recap

The 2024 fall sports season is in full swing in the state of Kansas and the Heart of America Conference is no different where Inman’s teams have taken an early stance atop both the volleyball and football standings.

Three teams share the HOA lead in the football standings after Inman, Sedgwick and Moundridge all opened the 2024 season last Friday night with HOA victories while the Lady Teuton volleyball team is the lone HOA team still protecting an undefeated record.

The Lady Teutons have just one HOA victory while Sedgwick is 3-1 in HOA volleyball play and Sterling in 5-2 in HOA play.

The Ell-Saline football team opened the 2024 season falling in a non-HOA contest while the Lady Cardinal volleyball team currently sits with a 2-2, 2-2 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done or will do thus far in the 2024 fall campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team opened the 2024 season losing 43-6 against Moundridge. The Bulldogs will continue the season this Friday night when they play at Remington. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday night, defeating Berean Academy 25-18, 25-20 but falling in two sets against Marion, 25-22, 26-24.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team opened the 2024 season losing 34-16 against Hanover. The Cardinals will play host to Osborne this Friday night. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team split a pair of matches at Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals defeated Berean Academy 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 but lost 25-23, 25-15 against Marion.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday when it was defeated 2-0 at Kansas City Christian. … The Lady Warrior hosted an HOA quadrangular Tuesday night, but lost both matches it played. The Lady Warriors fell 25-18, 25-20 against Bennington and lost 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 against Ell-Saline.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team opened the 2024 season losing 15-0 against Inman. The Celtics will play host to Sedgwick this Friday night. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team earned a pair of victories Tuesday night, including an HOA win against Remington, who they defeated 25-15, 25-15. The Lady Celtics also defeated Central Christian Academy 26-28, 25-22, 25-22.

INMAN

The Teuton football team opened the 2024 season with a 15-0 victory against Hutchinson Trinity Friday. The Teutons will return to the field this Friday and play at Wichita Trinity. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team won the tournament it hosted Saturday as they defeated Remington 2-0, Moundridge 3-2 and Chaparral 2-0 in round robin play before topping Conway Springs 2-0 in the semifinals and Sedgwick 2-0 in the championship match. The Lady Teutons improved to 9-0 on the season Tuesday when they scored an HOA victory against Sedgwick, 25-23, 25-15 and defeated Wichita Classical 25-14, 25-12.

MARION

The Warrior football team opened the 2024 season with a 46-20 victory at Herington. The Warriors will play on the road again this Friday night when they play at Douglass. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Goessel 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 in a single match Thursday night. The Lady Warriors won both matches Tuesday night, scoring HOA victories against Bennington and Ell-Saline. The Lady Warriors defeated Bennington 25-22, 26-24 and topped Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-15.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team opened the 2024 season Friday night with a 42-6 victory against Bennington. The Wildcats will continue the season this Friday night when they play at Sterling. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished 3-2 Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Chaparral, Remington and Conway Springs 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Inman and 2-1 and 2-0 against Sedgwick. The Lady Wildcats split a pair of matches Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats lost an HOA showdown against Sedgwick 25-16, 25-14 but bounced back to defeat Wichita Classical 25-17, 24-26, 25-10.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team lost 41-24 against Douglass Friday night in the 2024 season opener. The Broncos will play host to Bennington this Friday night. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team competed in the Inman tournament Saturday, but did not advance out of pool play as they finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against both Sedgwick and Inman but earned a 2-1 victory against Conway Springs, winning 17-25, 25-18, 25-22. The Lady Broncs dropped a pair of HOA matches Tuesday, falling 25-15, 25-15 against Hutchinson Trinity and 20-25, 25-19, 25-18 against Sterling.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team opened the 2024 season with a 42-13 victory against Sterling. The Cardinals will look for their 2nd straight victory to open the season this Friday night when they play at Hutch Trinity. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team swept a triangular Thursday night, defeating Garden Plain 2-0 and topping Bluestem 25-3, 25-14. The Lady Cardinals went 4-1 in the Inman tournament Saturday to finish in 3rd place. The Lady Cardinals won all three matches in pool play, defeating Chaparral 25-12, 25-21, Remington 25-14, 25-17 and Moundridge 25-14, 25-18. The Lady Cardinals suffered their lone loss of the day falling 25-14, 31-29 against Inman in the semifinals but rebounded to defeat Conway Springs 25-9, 25-16 in the consolation final. The Lady Cardinals split a pair of HOA matches Tuesday, falling 25-23, 25-15 against Inman, but topping Moundridge 25-16, 25-14.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team lost 42-13 against Sedgwick Friday night to begin the 2024 season. The Black Bears will look for their initial win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Moundridge. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team posted a 3-2 record Saturday at the Pratt-Skyline T-Bird Classic tournament where they defeated Pawnee Heights, Ashland and St. John all 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Pretty Prairie and 2-0 against Medicine Lodge. The Lady Black Bears swept a pair of matches Tuesday night as they defeated HOA rival Bennington 20-25, 25-19, 25-18 and topped Central Christian 25-23, 25-21.

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 1 0 1 0

Sedgwick 1 0 1 0

Moundridge 1 0 1 0

Marion 0 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 1

Remington 0 0 0 1

Bennington 0 1 0 1

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 1

Sterling 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 6

Moundridge 43, Bennington 6

Hanover 34, Ell-Saline 16

Inman 15, Hutch Trinity 0

Marion 46. Herington 20

Douglass 41, Remington 24

Sedgwick 42, Sterling 13

Friday, September 13

Bennington at Remington

Osborne at Ell-Saline

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Wichita Trinity

Marion at Douglass

Moundridge at Sterling

2024 HOA Soccer Standings

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 1 2

Saturday, September 7

KC Christian 2, Berean Academy 0

Friday, September 13

Wichita Warriors at Berean Academy