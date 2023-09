A Gypsum man was hurt Friday night in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Justin Harris was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, headed east on Mentor Road. The car left the road and overturned, landing in a ditch.

Harris, who was not buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 8:00 Friday night on Mentor Road just east of Kipp Road in rural Saline County.