Gunshots Hit Salina Home

No one was injured after shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers were called to the 400 block of Baker Street on Saturday afternoon around 4:40pm after concerned citizens reported hearing at least four gunshots.

Police say bullets hit an AC unit, aquarium and rain gutter at an occupied home located at 436 Baker.

A 15-year-old boy who was inside was not hurt.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from behind the home on the west side of the residence and passed through a metal shed and privacy fence before striking the home.

One shell casing was found in the 400 block of S. Phillips.

Damage to the fence and structures are estimated at over $700.

The case remains under investigation.