Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 78 °

Gunshots Hit Salina Home

KSAL StaffAugust 27, 2018

No one was injured after shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers were called to the 400 block of Baker Street on Saturday afternoon around 4:40pm after concerned citizens reported hearing at least four gunshots.

Police say bullets hit an AC unit, aquarium and rain gutter at an occupied home located at 436 Baker.

A 15-year-old boy who was inside was not hurt.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from behind the home on the west side of the residence and passed through a metal shed and privacy fence before striking the home.

One shell casing was found in the 400 block of S. Phillips.

Damage to the fence and structures are estimated at over $700.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Woman finds Lost Dog after D...

A Kansas woman is celebrating after finding her family's dog weeks after a deadly crash in Chaffee C...

August 27, 2018 Comments

False Report Lands Woman in Jail

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

Gunshots Hit Salina Home

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

August 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Woman finds Lost D...
August 27, 2018Comments
False Report Lands Woman ...
August 27, 2018Comments
Gunshots Hit Salina Home
August 27, 2018Comments
New College Stop Added to...
August 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH