Gunshot Victim Arrested for Drugs

A Salina man was jailed on drug charges after suffering a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Joseph Valdez was transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Saturday evening after his neighbor applied a tourniquet on his leg and called 911.

Police say Valdez was not cooperative in answering questions about how he was shot in his upper left thigh.

A search warrant was issued for his home at 848 Sherman and investigators found a Taurus .380 handgun plus 28-grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

As a felon he is now facing possible charges that could include felony possession of a gun, possession of meth with intent to distribute within 1,000-feet of a school.

Cornerstone Classical School is located nearby at 830 S. 9th.