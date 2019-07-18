Salina, KS

Gun Stolen from Van at Pool

KSAL StaffJuly 18, 2019

Salina Police were called to Kenwood Cove a couple of times on Wednesday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester around 2:30pm officers were sent to the pool at 701 W. Kenwood Drive to investigate a vehicle burglary. Police say someone entered an unlocked Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot and stole a purse and a storage bag that had a Interarms Starfire 9mm pistol inside. Keys, a wedding ring set, Fitbit watch and $500 cash were all stolen. Total loss is listed at $1,800.

Two hours later, officers were sent back after items were reported stolen from three lockers.

Police say the victims did not use a lock on the boxes and the thieves took three smart phones and a pair of earbuds worth a combined $2,300. Video surveillance show a white and black female plus a white male juvenile perhaps working together to pilfer the lockers.

