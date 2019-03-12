Gun Stolen from Safe

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone stole a pistol from a gun safe.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 46-year-old man returned to his home in the 600 block of Duvall after work on Monday afternoon and discovered his back door had been kicked open and several items were out of place.

Police say someone cut off the handle to the safe and stole a compact 9mm Ruger handgun. Thieves also took a Sony PlayStation game console and one video game.

Total loss in the case is listed at $ 1,000.

There are no suspects in the case.