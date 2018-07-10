Gun Stolen from Chevy Truck

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after some shades and a handgun were taken from a truck.

Police say sometime between 8pm on Sunday and 8am Monday morning, someone entered a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck that was parked in the 700 block of W. Walnut and stole a $200 pair of prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol valued at $650.

The 55-year-old owner told officers he thought he had locked the truck up – but noticed the door was slightly open when he walked out the vehicle Monday morning.