Gun Stolen from Chevy Truck

KSAL StaffJuly 10, 2018

Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after some shades and a handgun were taken from a truck.

Police say sometime between 8pm on Sunday and 8am Monday morning, someone entered a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck that was parked in the 700 block of W. Walnut and stole a $200 pair of prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol valued at $650.

The 55-year-old owner told officers he thought he had locked the truck up – but noticed the door was slightly open when he walked out the vehicle Monday morning.

