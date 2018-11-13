Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 17 °

Gun Pulled at Salina Bar

KSAL StaffNovember 13, 2018

A Salina man is in custody after allegedly waving a loaded handgun inside a bar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kates, 117 N. Santa Fe just before midnight on Monday to the report of a man with a gun.

Police say 25-year-old Adam Guzman got into an argument with another male patron inside the tavern before leaving the premises – only to return a short time later with a black handgun.

Witnesses told officers he cycled a round into the chamber and began waving the weapon. No one was hurt, Guzman left the bar without firing a shot and jumped into a car with a female driver.

The two were pulled over after officers spotted them at Crawford and Broadway. Police did not find the gun.

Guzman is now facing a charge of hostile demonstration of a weapon.

The unidentified female driver was taken into custody for possible DUI.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

CityGo to Celebrate 10 Years

The CityGo bus service will celebrate 10 years in Salina this weekend.  2018 marks the 10th year of...

November 13, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Con...

Sports News

November 13, 2018

Travel Store Raises Nearly $24,000 ...

Top News

November 13, 2018

Car Drives Through Store Window

Kansas News

November 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Drives Through Store ...
November 13, 2018Comments
Salina Police Log 11-13-1...
November 13, 2018Comments
14-Karat Gold Necklace St...
November 13, 2018Comments
Pot Confiscated on I-70
November 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH