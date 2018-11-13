Gun Pulled at Salina Bar

A Salina man is in custody after allegedly waving a loaded handgun inside a bar.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kates, 117 N. Santa Fe just before midnight on Monday to the report of a man with a gun.

Police say 25-year-old Adam Guzman got into an argument with another male patron inside the tavern before leaving the premises – only to return a short time later with a black handgun.

Witnesses told officers he cycled a round into the chamber and began waving the weapon. No one was hurt, Guzman left the bar without firing a shot and jumped into a car with a female driver.

The two were pulled over after officers spotted them at Crawford and Broadway. Police did not find the gun.

Guzman is now facing a charge of hostile demonstration of a weapon.

The unidentified female driver was taken into custody for possible DUI.