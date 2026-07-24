Gun Incident Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at traffic.

According to Salina Police, Thursday at about 6:00 PM officers responded to a report of a male in the 1200 block of W. Crawford standing in the roadway pointing a gun at traffic. Officers arrived in the area and located a subject identified as Charles Spotted War Bonnet ( 29) of Salina.

Officers observed the suspect with a black handgun inside his waistband. They begin giving orders and he began reaching for the weapon. After several more commands, he complied and was taken into custody.

It was determined Charles was in possession of a realistic pellet gun. He was taken into custody in reference two counts of Aggravated Assault of Law enforcement Officers and hostile weapons demonstration.