Gun Found In Student’s Car

A gun was found in a student’s car parked near Salina South High School on Wednesday.

The school sent a message to parents, so as to provide “accurate information and discourage rumors”.

According to the school, after school began Wednesday morning, a report was received that a weapon was in a student’s car parked off campus. Law enforcement found and secured the weapon, off campus, within minutes.

Students and staff continued the day with no disruption.

The school concluded “safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant and encourage reports of any safety concerns.”