Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 26 °

Gun Fired outside Salina Apartment

KSAL StaffDecember 20, 2018

A gunshot was fired during a woman’s call to authorities for help .

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 6pm Wednesday evening, a 40-year-old woman was talking with police dispatch to report a burglary in progress – when a gunshot was heard over the phone.

Officers arrived moments later on scene at a townhome located at 336 S. Ohio. A group inside the apartment told police the suspect who fired the shot had run away.

Investigators found one 9mm shell casing on the north side of the building but no damage to the structure. Captain Forrester says it appears the gun had been aimed at the ground.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing as officers are conducting more interviews among the group of five people who were inside the townhouse.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Gun Fired outside Salina Apartment

A gunshot was fired during a woman's call to authorities for help . Salina Police Captain Paul Fo...

December 20, 2018 Comments

Motorists Urged to Drive Sober Over...

Top News

December 20, 2018

New Bethany Alumni Director

Top News

December 20, 2018

Cats Use Second-Half Surge to Take ...

Sports News

December 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gun Fired outside Salina ...
December 20, 2018Comments
Author to Sign Books at L...
December 19, 2018Comments
Home for the Holidays Ado...
December 19, 2018Comments
Injury Accident Near 9th ...
December 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH