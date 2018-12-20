Gun Fired outside Salina Apartment

A gunshot was fired during a woman’s call to authorities for help .

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 6pm Wednesday evening, a 40-year-old woman was talking with police dispatch to report a burglary in progress – when a gunshot was heard over the phone.

Officers arrived moments later on scene at a townhome located at 336 S. Ohio. A group inside the apartment told police the suspect who fired the shot had run away.

Investigators found one 9mm shell casing on the north side of the building but no damage to the structure. Captain Forrester says it appears the gun had been aimed at the ground.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing as officers are conducting more interviews among the group of five people who were inside the townhouse.