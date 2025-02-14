Guilty Verdict in Fort Riley Murder

A federal jury convicted a Kansas woman Friday of murdering her husband who was a U.S. Army soldier assigned to Fort Riley.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Margaret E. Shafe, 31, was found guilty of murder in the second degree for shooting and killing her husband Greg Shafe in February 2024 at their home on Fort Riley.

Shafe faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, and Fort Riley Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Walton and Lindsey Debenham and Special Assistant U.S. Attomey Robin Graham are prosecuting the case.