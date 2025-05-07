Guilty Verdict in 2021 Murder Case

A Salina man has been found guilty in a murder case in which one person was shot in a city street back in 2021.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 38-year-old Juan Doroteo Morales has been found guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder, aggravated assault, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He will be sentenced in Saline County District Court on August 15th.

In August 2021, Morales and co-conspirators Jaime Leos, Jacob Leos, and Kiera Stewart pulled up in a black sedan to the Iron and Front Laundromat in Salina, where Camilo Ramirez had agreed to meet Stewart. When the car stopped, the defendant and Jacob Leos got out of the car and opened fire on Ramirez. Ramirez tried to run but was struck by a bullet in the back of the head. He later died of his injuries.

As part of the investigation, detectives learned that Ramirez was lured to the location by the co-defendants. Investigators found firearms used in the shooting in a drainage system a few blocks from a residence associated with the co-defendants.

“Everyone involved in Camilo Ramirez’s murder has now been held accountable for their actions. I am pleased that justice was served,” Jessica Domme, Deputy Attorney General, said.

Stewart entered guilty pleas to intentional murder in the second Degree, attempted aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery on Oct. 18, 2022. Stewart testified during Morales’ trial.

Jaime Leos entered guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree on July 29, 2024.

Jacob Leos entered guilty pleas to intentional murder in the second degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, and aggravated assault on May 2, 2024.

Stewart and Jaime Leos are scheduled to be sentenced on May 16. Jacob Leos is scheduled to be sentenced May 20.

The Salina Police Department with the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant Attorneys General Nicole Southall and JD Hatcher prosecuted the case for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.