Group of Vandals Arrested

A 19-year-old Salina man and four juvenile males were taken into custody on Friday in connection to a vandalism spree that left at least $9,000 in property damage in a couple of Salina neighborhoods.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Wilbert Haines and a pair of 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys were arrested on numerous charges that could include felony damage and aggravated burglary in connection to 17 cases of vehicle windows that were smashed by golf balls.

The five are also accused of breaking through a backdoor at an occupied residence in the 500 block of Beechwood Street and stealing liquor from inside.

The investigation began after officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Queens early Thursday morning and found Haines in the area driving a red, pickup truck with two teens inside. Officers interviewed the three and moved on.

As reports stacked up about damage found on Queens, Brookwood, Beechwood plus vehicles parked on Mark, Quincy and Lewis being damaged by someone in a red pickup, police circled back to Haines and made the arrest.

Captain Forrester adds that Haines is also facing additional charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.