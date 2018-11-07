Group of 3 Steals Security Systems from Menards

A group of three has stolen multiple items from a Salina home improvement store on two separate occasions.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a group of three subjects–two females and one male–walked in to Menards, 805 Virginia Ct., on Oct. 24 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and stole a Swann 8-channel, four camera security system. The group immediately left the store. The security system is valued at $400.

Then on Oct. 28, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., the same group came back to the store and again stole two more security camera systems and an 808 Canz Bluetooth speaker valued at $80. The group was once again able to leave the store unnoticed.

Forrester says that authorities have captured a video image and have possibly identified all three subjects. The females are white and Hispanic, while the male is white.

Total loss is $1,280.