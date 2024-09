A Salina man was arrested for breaking a window after grocery store staff asked him to leave the premises.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 56-year-old Graig Gilbert was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly used a chunk of concrete to smash a 6-foot by 4-foot window at the Dillon’s Grocery on West Crawford.

Damage is estimated at $3,000. Staff told police he had been interacting with patrons and was asked to leave before he shattered the window.