Grill Fire Destroys Mobile Home

A mobile home northwest of Salina was destroyed by fire after a propane gas grill ignited the house.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Bell was cooking bratwurst for dinner Monday night around 5:30pm when he left the grill unattended for a couple of minutes to walk back in the house.

Moments later – flames from the grill flashed out of control and destroyed the home located in the 2600 block of N. Winchester Road.

Bell suffered first degree burns on his forehead and was treated at the scene by EMS. Bell’s wife and two teenage sons were not injured, however the family’s pet cat perished in the flames.

Volunteers from Rural Fire District #3 responded to the house fire located on the far west end of the Sundowner Mobile Home Park.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office