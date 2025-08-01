Griffin & Isaacson Named 4-H King, Queen

The 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair King and Queen were announced this week as events continue to ramp up during the tropical-inspired fair themed “Fairadise”

Kyson Griffin with the Willing Workers 4-H group in Salina and Kiley Isaacson with Gypsum Valley 4-H are this year’s King and Queen.

4-H is a non-profit organization that helps develop children and teens, giving them a voice to advocate in their surrounding communities. 4-H clubs help kids take part in practical projects from woodworking to rocketry, and everything in between.

Photos via Tri-Rivers FB

A parade down Santa Fe Thursday evening kicked off the fun and festivities of a re-imagined Tri-Rivers Fair.

Traditionally held during the first full week of August, the fair this year is taking place a week earlier, over a streamlined four-day Thursday – Sunday schedule.

Sticking with the “Fairadise” theme there will an “Inflatable Island”, taking the place of the carnival. There won’t be a traditional carnival this year due to circumstances beyond the fair’s control. “Inflatable Island” is a brand-new experience featuring a huge lineup of inflatables for all ages—from kids to teens to adults. Bounce, slide, race, and play your way through “Inflatable Island”.

You can discover unique finds, handmade goods, local services, and more at the Fair Marketplace, open during the Tri-Rivers Fair! From one-of-a-kind crafts to community favorites, it’s the perfect place to browse, shop, and support local vendors. The marketplace will be open throughout fair week in Kenwood Hall. Admission is free with your fair visit. All are invited to come for the fun, and stay for the shopping.

Along with the changes, the 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair will continue to feature all the beloved traditions, including 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions.