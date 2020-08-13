Great Plains Expanding Into Salina Lighting Plant

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, is planning to close its light bulb manufacturing facility in Salina. But the jobs won’t be lost. Great Plains Manufacturing is buying the facility and will expand into it.

Signify said in response to a declining demand for conventional lighting, they will leverage economies of scale and improve efficiencies by relocating the production of its conventional lighting products from the Salina facility to its facilities in Poland and India.

Salina Mayor, Mike Hoppock, said he had “mixed-emotions” due to Thursday morning’s announcement. However, he is thrilled that Great Plains and Kubota were able to step up.

The decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary with the ongoing transformation in the lighting industry. Signify will support its affected employees through the transition, and provide resources and training to assist them through this difficult period and set them up for future success.

The company will gradually transition production and plan to cease operations at the Salina facility in the second quarter of 2021.

Signify has entered into an agreement to sell its Salina facility to Great Plains. The sale is expected to close on July 31, 2021.

Great Plains is panning to use the facility for a $53 million expansion project to further invest in its Salina operations in support of growing demand for Kubota construction equipment. The company will launch operations in the new facility by the end of 2021 in a phased approach, beginning with Kubota’s compact track loaders, the SVL65.

Linda Salem, President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. said, “We will plan to add approximately 130 new manufacturing jobs to our already 1,450 strong Kansas employee base as we scale up our operations to meet the growing demand for Kubota equipment.”

Of the dignitaries in attendance on Thursday, Kan. Secretary of Commerce, David Toland, mentioned how this project has been at the forefront of attention of not just local officials, but those at the state government level as well.