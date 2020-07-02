Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 72 °

Great Bend Sweeps Salina Falcons

Pat StrathmanJuly 2, 2020

Last weekend, the Salina Falcons entered the 30th annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament on a four-game win streak.

Now, the Falcons are in a funk.

Great Bend, a team that played in the same tournament, made the trek back to Salina Wednesday evening and left with a doubleheader sweep, winning 10-3 and 6-2 in six innings. With the two losses, Salina dropped to 6-7, falling in the last five contests.

In the opener, Great Bend pounced on Salina with four runs in the second. A pair of Salina errors aided the explosive inning, but Salina made up for its mistakes with a three-spot in the bottom half of the inning, two runs drive in by Nolan Puckett on a double down the first base line.

From there, the game belonged to the Chiefs. Great Bend limited Salina to three hits the rest of the way. Meanwhile, a total of eight walks was given up by Salina pitchers. An additional two batters reached after being hit by pitches.

Matthew Moeder earned the victory for Great Bend, lasting six innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. Puckett led the way offensively for Salina, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Not much changed in the nightcap as the Chiefs jumped out to a 6-0 advantage before two runs were scored by Salina in the fifth inning. Great Bend suffered from four errors and six walks, but Salina had similar issues with two errors and six walks.

Salina’s Cooper Thompson was 1-for-2 with a RBI. The Falcons mustered just two hits at the plate.

The Falcons now have a week off before traveling to Newton next Wednesday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

30th Annual Kansas Grand Slam Kicks Off Today

June 25, 2020 8:44 am

Falcons Pick Up Road Sweep at Junction City

June 21, 2020 8:33 pm

Falcons Claw Their Way to Sweep over Hutch

June 17, 2020 11:41 am

Falcons Fall in Home Opener

June 11, 2020 9:33 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Great Bend Sweeps Salina Falcons

Last weekend, the Salina Falcons entered the 30th annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament on a four-game...

July 2, 2020 Comments

Report: KU Basketball Case Going To...

Sports News

July 2, 2020

Report: NFL Preseason Cut To Two Ga...

Sports News

July 2, 2020

Royals Announce Fanbassador Program

Sports News

July 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Salina Teacher Contra...
July 1, 2020Comments
Woman Injured in Wreck Ea...
July 1, 2020Comments
K-State Announces New Pol...
July 1, 2020Comments
2 Salina Men Arrested in ...
July 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH