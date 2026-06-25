Grazing Workshop Planned in Manhattan

The National Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC) is hosting a workshop July 28-29 in Manhattan focused on grazing management.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the program will blend in-depth classroom instruction with hands-on field experience, while covering topics such as reducing fire risk, restoring soil health and increasing the long-term economic viability of the ranch.

Registration is $50 and lunch is included. The workshop will begin each day at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 4:00 p.m. For more information or to register, go to www.bit.ly/NGLCManhattan. Registration is requested by July 1.