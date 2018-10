Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone defaced a grave marker at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 1920 E Crawford.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between last Friday evening and Tuesday afternoon, someone tried to pull off a bronze, flower vase in the center of a marker that was purchased on a family plot in 2001.

Damage to the memorial is estimated at $1,180.