Grassland Conservation Series Talk Planned

The Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK), along with Pioneer Bluffs and Mark Feiden, will host a unique Prairie Talk on March 8. This event will feature a panel of four families from the Grassland Conservation Series. It will be held at Pioneer Bluffs, 695 KS Highway 177, in Matfield Green.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, RTK teamed up with “Emil Redmon’s Cow” last fall to produce the series, which focused on grassland conservation and stewardship. Those interviewed were Bill Sproul of Sedan, Matt and Tom Perrier from Eureka, Heather Fuesz and Irlene Huntington of Eureka, and Glenn Walker from Brookville.

The Prairie Talk will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a showing of video clips from the series and conclude with a panel discussion and refreshments. Attendees are asked to watch the full interviews in advance and be prepared to ask questions. The videos can be found here.

This promises to be an enlightening conversation on a subject of increasing importance as threats to the prairie ecosystem increase.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling (620) 753-3484 or sending an email to [email protected].