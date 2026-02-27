Grass Fires on Thursday

Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two grass fires that were sparked on Thursday.

Authorities say around 2:15pm a bearing on a mower deck failed, causing a spark and a fire in the 3400 block of S. Burma Road. The Land Pride mower is listed at $3,000.

Rural Fire Districts #2, 3 and 6 all responded.

Thursday evening around 10:40pm a grass fire was reported in a walk-in hunting area on the northeast corner of Magnolia and Simpson Road.

Rural Fire Districts #5 responded. No damage was done. The fire is considered suspicious in nature.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office