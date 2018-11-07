Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 31 °

Grants Now Available From YW Legacy Fund at GSCF

Megan RoblNovember 7, 2018

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting applications for grants from the YW Legacy Fund. This year, over $19,000 in grant funds is available to support initiatives that align with the mission of the former YWCA of Salina.

Grant requests should address one or more of the following criteria:

  • Encourage women’s growth, leadership and power to attain a common vision for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people.
  • Help children attain their greatest potential.
  • Create an environment to assist in the physical and mental health and well-being of women and their families.
  • Pursue the elimination of racism wherever it exists.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive online application process. New this year, YW Legacy applicants will apply using the community foundation’s standard grant application. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2018, and grants will be awarded by January 18. The grant application and complete guidelines are available at http://gscf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant.

The YW Legacy Fund was established in 2006 by board members of the former YWCA of Salina. Assets from the sale of the YWCA building and previously established endowments were combined to create the fund. Former YWCA supporters have also contributed to the fund.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Forensic and Debate Squad Earns...

The Kansas Wesleyan University Forensic and Debate Squad placed second overall in the recent Cowtown...

November 7, 2018 Comments

KSU Poly Prof Named Civic Engagemen...

Kansas News

November 7, 2018

Grants Now Available From YW Legacy...

Kansas News

November 7, 2018

Central, South Players Make All-AVC...

Sports News

November 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Poly Prof Named Civic...
November 7, 2018Comments
Grants Now Available From...
November 7, 2018Comments
Two Sentenced in Drug Rel...
November 7, 2018Comments
Five Most Wanted Arrests
November 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH