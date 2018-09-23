Grants Makes Internship Opportunities Available

Through a generous grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, 30 paid internships are available for Fort Hays State University students during the 2018-19 academic year (including the summer 2019 term).

FHSU will partner with employers in the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area in northwest Kansas to create these part-time internships. The employer invests $500 toward the student intern’s wages, and the remaining funding is provided through the Hansen Foundation grant.

Each internship is for one semester. The intern will work 15-20 hours per week, up to 240 total hours. Internships are open to FHSU students in any major or academic area of study.

While this program has been in existence for several years, the administration of the internships has changed. Formerly housed in the College of Business and Entrepreneurship, it is now overseen by Career Services. Increased funding made it possible to double the number of internships.

“The Hansen Internship program is a tremendous opportunity for FHSU students who want to expand their knowledge and gain on-the-job experience in preparing for their future career. We are grateful to the Hansen Foundation for making possible these internships,” said Lisa Karlin, internship coordinator and career advisor.

Both employers and students will be chosen through a competitive application process. Applications are currently being accepted.

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website (fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program) to learn more about the program and complete the application. The employer must also provide a detailed job description for the internship. The priority deadline is Oct. 5 for employers to apply for a fall 2018 intern.

Students may apply for an internship through their Handshake account at fhsu.joinhandshake.com. The internship is posted under the Jobs tab and can be found by searching the keywords “Hansen Internships.” Students should apply by Oct. 5 to receive priority consideration for a fall internship.