Graffiti-Style Murals Decorating Abilene

Colorful pubic art surprises have been appearing in Abilene this summer. Large, bright, graffiti murals have popped up at various locations around the Kansas community.

Artist Whitney Kerr has completed Abilene’s latest mural this week on the KABI Radio Station, on the corner of Broadway and NW 2nd Street. A small peg will come out of the wall for patrons to pose as if they are dangling from his fingers of a much larger than life child. . The subject is Harmon Geissinger.

According to the Arts Council of Dickinson County, the mural project is made possible by a grant from The Community Foundation of Dickinson County, including the Robert C. and Ingeborg M. Bow Charitable Giving Fund and to Patti O’Malley of The Cedar House.

(photos from Arts Council of Dickinson County)