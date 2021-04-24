Governor Vetoes Four Bills

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly used her veto pen on four bills Friday. The governor vetoed legislation which would change voting laws, change a gun law, and allow a controversial flag on Kansas license plates.

The Governor’s office issued the following statement:

Demonstrating her commitment to ensure that our state is welcoming to every Kansan and open for business, Governor Laura Kelly today vetoed the following:

House Bill 2183 and House Bill 2332

The following message is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding her vetoes of House Bill 2183 and House Bill 2332:

“Although Kansans have cast millions of ballots over the last decade, there remains no evidence of significant voter fraud in Kansas. This bill is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. It is designed to disenfranchise Kansans, making it difficult for them to participate in the democratic process, not to stop voter fraud. We also know what happens when states enact restrictive voting legislation. Hundreds of major companies across the nation have made it abundantly clear that this kind of legislation is wrong. Antagonizing the very businesses Kansas is trying to recruit is not how we continue to grow our economy. Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Substitute for House Bill 2183.”

House Bill 2058

The following message is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2058:

“Throughout my time in public office, I have been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and of Kansans’ right to own firearms. But we can respect and defend the rights of Kansas gun owners while also taking effective steps to keep our children and families safe. Legislation that allows more guns on campus is neither safe nor effective, and it will drive prospective students away from our schools. Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2058.”

House Bill 2166

The following message is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding her veto of House Bill 2166:

“As long as I’m governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Kansas remains welcoming and inclusive. The Gadsden flag has become, over time, a symbol of racism and divisiveness. By inserting the Gadsden provision into an otherwise positive piece of legislation, the Legislature ensured a veto. The Legislature can easily pass and send me the original bill. If they do, I will sign it. Under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2166.”

When the legislature returns to session in May leaders can choose to try and over-ride the vetoes.