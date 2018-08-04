Salina, KS

Governor Concludes Tour in Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 4, 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann concluded a whirlwind campaign tour of Kansas in Salina Saturday evening. The duo stopped at Dagney’s Ice Cream for a final meet and greet, and to cool off with a dish of ice cream.

Lt. Governor  Mann, who lives in Salina with his family, told KSAL News the tour started two-weeks ago in Leavenworth County. It included stops in all 105 counties in Kansas.

 

Governor Colyer told KSAL News that he senses a lot of optimism across Kansas. He said that he and Mann have been making a change in Topeka and people are encouraged.

 

Colyer mentioned a new poll in which he has a slight lead over Kris Kobach. He cautioned, though, that the poll indicated there is still a large number of undecided voters. Colyer urged everyone to be sure to vote, and to go a step further and call your friends and urge them to vote.

No Kansas governor has lost a primary since 1956.

The primary election in Kansas is Tuesday.

 

Kansas Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer ends his statewide 105 county tour with a stop in Downtown Salina.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Saturday, August 4, 2018

 

Governor Jeff Colyer greets supporters in Salina Saturday evening.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

