Governor Concludes Tour in Salina

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann concluded a whirlwind campaign tour of Kansas in Salina Saturday evening. The duo stopped at Dagney’s Ice Cream for a final meet and greet, and to cool off with a dish of ice cream.
Lt. Governor Mann, who lives in Salina with his family, told KSAL News the tour started two-weeks ago in Leavenworth County. It included stops in all 105 counties in Kansas.
Governor Colyer told KSAL News that he senses a lot of optimism across Kansas. He said that he and Mann have been making a change in Topeka and people are encouraged.
Colyer mentioned a new poll in which he has a slight lead over Kris Kobach. He cautioned, though, that the poll indicated there is still a large number of undecided voters. Colyer urged everyone to be sure to vote, and to go a step further and call your friends and urge them to vote.
No Kansas governor has lost a primary since 1956.
The primary election in Kansas is Tuesday.
