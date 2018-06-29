Governor Appoints Salina Man to New Position

A Salina man has been appointed to fill a new position at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

According to Governor Jeff Colyer’s Office, Tom Arpke will fill the role of Regulatory Ombudsman. Arpke will help businesses looking to expand or start operating in Kansas to navigate the regulatory process and resolve questions or concerns.

“Kansas needs to be attracting more businesses and taking excellent care of the businesses that are already here,” said Colyer, “As I have traveled the state listening to business owners, they have told me they need a more direct line of communication when they have questions or concerns about regulations and other aspects of running a business in Kansas. This new position will ease that burden for business and Tom is just the man for the job.”

As Regulatory Ombudsman, Arpke will work as a liason between the state and new and existing businesses evaluating all sides of an issue and helping identify options and strategies for resolution. He will also be able to escalate issues when necessary directly to the Governor and his Chief Operations Officer.

“I am grateful to Governor Colyer for the opportunity to serve in this new role for our state,” said Arpke, “As a business owner myself, I am looking forward to being able to assist new businesses as they look to open their doors in Kansas, as well as helping existing businesses find simple solutions to their concerns so they can spend more time focused on growing their business.”

Arpke received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Microbiology from Florida State University.

Arpke has been actively serving the state of Kansas for the past six years, first as a Kansas State Representative from 2011-2013, followed by four years as a Kansas State Senator from 2013-2017.

Arpke is currently the Chairman of the First District of the Kansas Republican Party.

Since 2008 he has been the owner of Arpke Inc. performing plant audits for environmental compliance and safety.

Businesses needing to contact the Ombudsman may use the following contact information. Phone: (833)-765-2002, Email Address: [email protected].