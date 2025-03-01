Government Organizations Scrubbing Social Media

Some area federal government organizations, including Fort Riley and the US Army Corps of Engineers at Kanopolis Reservoir, are scrubbing their social media. They say they have removed social media posts, are in a process of removing posts, and are modifying posts.

Both organizations released the following information Friday:

“In alignment with Department of Defense (DoD) Instruction 5400.17 and recent Executive Orders issued by the President, the U.S. Army has reviewed and adjusted its social media content to ensure compliance with DoD policies and priorities. As a result, certain posts have been removed, are in a process of being removed, or modified to maintain consistency with federal guidance and uphold the integrity of our official communication channels. Content will be archived in accordance with DA PAM 25–403.”

The announcement ended by saying they are “committed to transparency, professionalism, and adherence to DoD directives while continuing to engage with our community in a manner that reflects our core values.”