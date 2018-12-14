Salina, KS

Gov.-Elect Kelly Will Not Meet with Trump For Now

MetroSource NewsDecember 14, 2018

The new governor will just have to chat with President Trump another time.

Officials say Democratic Gov-elect Laura Kelly declined to attend a bipartisan meeting yesterday in the nation’s capital. White House officials say the event was held to give newly elected governors of both parties a chance to present their priorities to the president and other administration officials.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the state for Kelly’s Republican opponent in the run-up to the November election.

