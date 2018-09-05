Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 65 °

Gov. Colyer Issues Disaster Declaration for Floods

MetroSource NewsSeptember 5, 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is issuing a disaster declaration for several counties impacted by Labor Day weekend flooding.

The counties included in the declaration are Riley, Pratt, Marshall, Kingman and Jewell. One of the hardest hit areas was Manhattan, where 300 residents were forced from their homes after at least eight inches of rain caused flooding along Wildcat Creek.

The declaration clears the way for state resources and personnel to help with flood recovery in the impacted communities.

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Gov. Colyer Issues Disaster Declara...

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is issuing a disaster declaration for several counties impacted by Labor...

September 5, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: K-State Weekly Football Pres...

Sports News

September 4, 2018

AUDIO: Beaty Previews Central Michi...

Sports News

September 4, 2018

Four Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

September 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bill Graves Endorses Demo...
September 4, 2018Comments
Shotgun Stolen
September 4, 2018Comments
Flee and Elude Charges
September 4, 2018Comments
Shots Fired into Occupied...
September 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH