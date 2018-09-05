Gov. Colyer Issues Disaster Declaration for Floods

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is issuing a disaster declaration for several counties impacted by Labor Day weekend flooding.

The counties included in the declaration are Riley, Pratt, Marshall, Kingman and Jewell. One of the hardest hit areas was Manhattan, where 300 residents were forced from their homes after at least eight inches of rain caused flooding along Wildcat Creek.

The declaration clears the way for state resources and personnel to help with flood recovery in the impacted communities.

Source: MetroSource News