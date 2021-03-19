Gordon, Williams to Transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon and junior guard Rudi Williams have opted to enter the transfer portal, head coach Bruce Weber announced Friday (March 19).

“After several conversations with DaJaun and his family following the season, he informed me of his decision,” Weber said. “Although DaJuan has played significant minutes and started most games the past two seasons, he indicated his desire to have a larger role offensively. Obviously, we are disappointed with his decision, but we wish him the best in basketball and life.”

A 6-foot-4 guard from Chicago, Gordon played in 57 games with 33 starts in his two-year career with the Wildcats, averaging 7.5 points on 40.6 percent (159-of-392) shooting, including 26.9 percent (42-of-156) from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game. This past season, he played in 25 games with 22 starts and averaged 9.1 points on 37.5 percent (81-of-216) shooting with 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Williams played one season for the Wildcats.

“We recruited and signed Rudi during the early part of the (COVID-19) pandemic without him even visiting campus and getting a feeling for our program, so this gives him the opportunity to evaluate what type of school will be best for him moving forward. We wish him well,” Weber added.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Hamilton, Ontario played in 27 games with 4 starts as a junior in 2020-21, averaging 4.8 points on 40.3 percent (50-of-124) shooting, including 29.4 percent (15-of-51) from 3-point range, with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.2 minutes per game.

“These are two quality young men and I appreciate their hard work and contributions to our program during their time here,” Weber said.