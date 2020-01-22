BREAKING NEWS

Gordon, Royals close in on deal

Royals.comJanuary 22, 2020

KANSAS CITY — The Royals and left fielder Alex Gordon are “getting close” to a one-year agreement for him to return for the 2020 season, according to sources.

A deal could be announced by Tuesday or Wednesday, once he has completed his physical. The club has not confirmed.

It is possible that Gordon could then be present for a news conference at Friday’s Royals FanFest celebration.

Gordon, 35, hit .266 in 2019 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs, his highest RBI total since 2013.

Gordon also won his seventh Gold Glove Award in 2019. He has made three All-Star Games, and in 2014 he won the American League Platinum Glove Award as the best defensive outfielder.

Gordon told MLB.com last May that he was “60-40” on returning to the Royals for 2020.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

David Glass, former Royals owner, dies at 84

January 17, 2020 10:36 pm

Royals, Maikel Franco agree to deal (source)

December 19, 2019 3:21 pm

Royals promote coach Maier to front office

December 4, 2019 1:16 pm

Sherman lays out goals as Royals’ new owner

November 26, 2019 1:59 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Gordon, Royals close in on deal

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals and left fielder Alex Gordon are “getting close” to a one-year agreeme...

January 22, 2020 Comments

Ugly Brawl to End Sunflower Showdow...

Kansas News

January 22, 2020

Closings, Cancellations, Road, Weat...

Breaking News Top News

January 22, 2020

Art Center to “Paint the Town Red”

Top News

January 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ugly Brawl to End Sunflow...
January 22, 2020Comments
Suspect Shot Following Ro...
January 22, 2020Comments
Body Found in Salina Park
January 21, 2020Comments
Doughnut Van Damaged
January 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH