Gordon, Royals close in on deal

KANSAS CITY — The Royals and left fielder Alex Gordon are “getting close” to a one-year agreement for him to return for the 2020 season, according to sources.

A deal could be announced by Tuesday or Wednesday, once he has completed his physical. The club has not confirmed.

It is possible that Gordon could then be present for a news conference at Friday’s Royals FanFest celebration.

Gordon, 35, hit .266 in 2019 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs, his highest RBI total since 2013.

Gordon also won his seventh Gold Glove Award in 2019. He has made three All-Star Games, and in 2014 he won the American League Platinum Glove Award as the best defensive outfielder.

Gordon told MLB.com last May that he was “60-40” on returning to the Royals for 2020.