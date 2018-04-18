Google Earth Co-Creator to Speak in Salina

A former Google executive and co-creator of Google Earth will speak in Salina. Brian McClendon will speak to high school students.

As an innovator and entrepreneur McClendon is passionate about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM learning. He speaks to students around the state about technology leading to future jobs in Kansas.

McClendon tells KSAL News he will use examples from his career to explain why STEM is important, and how it can be a rewarding career.

McClendon will be presenting to engineering students from both Salina South High School and Salina Central high School as part of Project Lead the Way. He will be sharing his background, and personal stories of how a a STEM education has impacted his life and how it can impact their lives.

The Kansas native and former Google executive famously made Kansas the center of Google Earth. He was one of the founders of Keyhole, which was acquired by Google. It was re-branded as Google Earth. McCLendon then was the leader of Google’s geo-group which included Google Maps, Google Earth, and Google Street View among other things.

McCLendon will be at Salina Central High School next week on Tuesday talking with a gathering of students from both Salina South and Salina Central.

McCLendon is currently running for the office of Kansas Secretary of State, but his STEM presentations are non-political.

Following his school event McCLendon will tour the Land Institute later in the day.